Romania’s B2C e-commerce volume up 10% y/y to 3.5% of GDP in 2025

The business-to-customer (B2C) e-commerce in Romania is expected to reach 3.5% of GDP in 2025, respectively a volume of EUR 12.8 billion, ranking 9th in Europe and 3rd in Central and Eastern Europe, after Poland and the Czech Republic, according to the European E-Commerce Report 2025, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Out of the total, goods account for two-thirds of the total market, with the remaining accounting for the volume of services (including invoices for utilities).

In 2024, the share of sales in GDP was 3.3%, with a value of EUR 11.7 billion.

According to the report, online commerce in Romania generates a broad economic impact, stimulating the development of courier and postal services, software, digital advertising, and even local production of goods.

“Online commerce is no longer just a convenience for consumers, but a real engine of economic and fiscal growth, connecting Romania to the European Single Market,” added Cristian Pelivan, ARMO Executive Director.

However, data shows that only 12% of Romanian SMEs sell online, below the European average.

