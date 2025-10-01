Business

Romania’s B2C e-commerce volume up 10% y/y to 3.5% of GDP in 2025

01 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The business-to-customer (B2C) e-commerce in Romania is expected to reach 3.5% of GDP in 2025, respectively a volume of EUR 12.8 billion, ranking 9th in Europe and 3rd in Central and Eastern Europe, after Poland and the Czech Republic, according to the European E-Commerce Report 2025, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Out of the total, goods account for two-thirds of the total market, with the remaining accounting for the volume of services (including invoices for utilities).

In 2024, the share of sales in GDP was 3.3%, with a value of EUR 11.7 billion.

According to the report, online commerce in Romania generates a broad economic impact, stimulating the development of courier and postal services, software, digital advertising, and even local production of goods. 

“Online commerce is no longer just a convenience for consumers, but a real engine of economic and fiscal growth, connecting Romania to the European Single Market,” added Cristian Pelivan, ARMO Executive Director.

However, data shows that only 12% of Romanian SMEs sell online, below the European average.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Romania’s B2C e-commerce volume up 10% y/y to 3.5% of GDP in 2025

01 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The business-to-customer (B2C) e-commerce in Romania is expected to reach 3.5% of GDP in 2025, respectively a volume of EUR 12.8 billion, ranking 9th in Europe and 3rd in Central and Eastern Europe, after Poland and the Czech Republic, according to the European E-Commerce Report 2025, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Out of the total, goods account for two-thirds of the total market, with the remaining accounting for the volume of services (including invoices for utilities).

In 2024, the share of sales in GDP was 3.3%, with a value of EUR 11.7 billion.

According to the report, online commerce in Romania generates a broad economic impact, stimulating the development of courier and postal services, software, digital advertising, and even local production of goods. 

“Online commerce is no longer just a convenience for consumers, but a real engine of economic and fiscal growth, connecting Romania to the European Single Market,” added Cristian Pelivan, ARMO Executive Director.

However, data shows that only 12% of Romanian SMEs sell online, below the European average.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 October 2025
Energy
Romania's OMV Petrom takes over 50% in 400MW PV project in Bulgaria
01 October 2025
Politics
President Dan says Visa Waiver setback driven more by US migration politics than Romania's political situation
30 September 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan salutes Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza
30 September 2025
Transport
Romanian users can send parcels via Uber app with new courier service
30 September 2025
Justice
US State Department report on investment climate in Romania highlights government corruption
30 September 2025
Culture
Bucharest launches first centralized map of museums and memorial houses
30 September 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu hints at a return to public life
30 September 2025
Macro
Romania’s tax incomes up 16.1% y/y in August on stronger excises, VAT