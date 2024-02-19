Defense

Romania signs 4-year, EUR 70 mln contract for anti-tank missiles

19 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romtehnica National Company in Romania, under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense (MapN), concluded with Eurospike GmbH of Germany a RON 358 million (over EUR 70 million, VAT excluded), 4-year framework agreement for the purchase of anti-tank missiles, Profit.ro reported. The missiles are 5th-generation Spike LR2 and were designed by Rafael of Israel.

The contractor is a joint venture between German arms manufacturers Diehl Defense (40%) and Rheinmetall Defense Electronics (40%), plus a Dutch subsidiary of Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (20%). In total, more than 40 countries have ordered various models of Spike missiles.

The framework agreement was concluded by Romtehnica in the name and on behalf of UM 01144 from Roman, Neamț, where the 3rd Logistics Base ″Zargidava″ operates.

At the end of 2018, the Romanian state company also bought Spike ER anti-armour missiles from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, intended for equipping IAR-30 SOCAT helicopters.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania signs 4-year, EUR 70 mln contract for anti-tank missiles

19 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romtehnica National Company in Romania, under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense (MapN), concluded with Eurospike GmbH of Germany a RON 358 million (over EUR 70 million, VAT excluded), 4-year framework agreement for the purchase of anti-tank missiles, Profit.ro reported. The missiles are 5th-generation Spike LR2 and were designed by Rafael of Israel.

The contractor is a joint venture between German arms manufacturers Diehl Defense (40%) and Rheinmetall Defense Electronics (40%), plus a Dutch subsidiary of Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (20%). In total, more than 40 countries have ordered various models of Spike missiles.

The framework agreement was concluded by Romtehnica in the name and on behalf of UM 01144 from Roman, Neamț, where the 3rd Logistics Base ″Zargidava″ operates.

At the end of 2018, the Romanian state company also bought Spike ER anti-armour missiles from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, intended for equipping IAR-30 SOCAT helicopters.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Biggest financial group in Romania celebrates 30 years since launch: from USD 2 mln initial capital to EUR 4 bln capitalization
15 February 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by Pope Francis during visit to Italy
13 February 2024
Interviews
Bucharest's five additional natural areas and the case for protecting them
09 February 2024
M&A
Banca Transilvania acquires OTP Bank Romania under EUR 347 mln deal
08 February 2024
Culture
Sleeping Dogs: Russell Crowe stars in new movie based on book by Romanian author
07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year