Romania signs 4-year, EUR 70 mln contract for anti-tank missiles

Romtehnica National Company in Romania, under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense (MapN), concluded with Eurospike GmbH of Germany a RON 358 million (over EUR 70 million, VAT excluded), 4-year framework agreement for the purchase of anti-tank missiles, Profit.ro reported. The missiles are 5th-generation Spike LR2 and were designed by Rafael of Israel.

The contractor is a joint venture between German arms manufacturers Diehl Defense (40%) and Rheinmetall Defense Electronics (40%), plus a Dutch subsidiary of Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (20%). In total, more than 40 countries have ordered various models of Spike missiles.

The framework agreement was concluded by Romtehnica in the name and on behalf of UM 01144 from Roman, Neamț, where the 3rd Logistics Base ″Zargidava″ operates.

At the end of 2018, the Romanian state company also bought Spike ER anti-armour missiles from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, intended for equipping IAR-30 SOCAT helicopters.

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek/Dreamstime.com)