Society

Aid flight with supplies donated by Romania for Gaza departs from Bucharest

16 November 2023

Romania sent humanitarian aid to the population in the Gaza Strip affected by the ongoing conflict with Israel. 

A cargo aircraft made available by the European Commission took off from Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport on November 15, transporting the supplies to a predetermined location in Egypt. From there, international organizations will transport the goods to the affected civilians, according to the Romanian Department for Emergency Situations.

“The aid offered by Romania to the severely affected population in the conflict zone was transported by air through the European Commission, with the support of the EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid,” reads the announcement.

According to the EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid, the 127 tonnes of cargo donated by Romania include shelter items, such as tents and mattresses, to be transported via four planes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta)

1

