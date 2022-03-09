Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 08:00
Business

Romania’s 2021 GDP growth revised from 5.6% to 5.9%

09 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s statistics office INS revised the estimate for last year’s economic growth from 5.6% under the flash report on February 15 to 5.9% under the first comprehensive estimate.

The annual growth rates have been revised upward for each of the four quarters of 2021. For the last quarter, the annual growth rate was revised, for instance, from 2.2% YoY to 2.4% YoY.

Under normal circumstances, the revision should sustain more optimistic scenarios, but the war in Ukraine and the expected turmoil on the energy markets have totally depressed the general growth outlook resulting in independent analysts halving their forecast for this year to not much over 2%.

For the whole last year, the gross value added generated by the Romanian economy increased by a real 5.6% YoY, while the net taxes strengthened by 8.2% YoY - helped by the corporate tax dues deferred from 2020 to 2021. This year, an opposite effect is likely to occur - in the sense of slower advance of the net taxes (other effects assumed constant).

Among the economic sectors, the services - trade, HoReCa - and the IT sectors helped the economy recover the most in 2021, while construction slowed down after an outstanding performance in 2020.

On the demand side, consumption advanced by 5.6% YoY last and the gross capital formation advanced even faster - by 12% YoY. Gross fixed capital formation advanced by only 4% YoY, though, amid political turmoil, meaning that the ‘capital formation’ was significantly propped up by inventory build-up.

Notably, in each of the four quarters of 2021, the net imports accounted for at least 5% of the domestic demand for consumption or investments - including the “investments” in inventory. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 08:00
Business

Romania’s 2021 GDP growth revised from 5.6% to 5.9%

09 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s statistics office INS revised the estimate for last year’s economic growth from 5.6% under the flash report on February 15 to 5.9% under the first comprehensive estimate.

The annual growth rates have been revised upward for each of the four quarters of 2021. For the last quarter, the annual growth rate was revised, for instance, from 2.2% YoY to 2.4% YoY.

Under normal circumstances, the revision should sustain more optimistic scenarios, but the war in Ukraine and the expected turmoil on the energy markets have totally depressed the general growth outlook resulting in independent analysts halving their forecast for this year to not much over 2%.

For the whole last year, the gross value added generated by the Romanian economy increased by a real 5.6% YoY, while the net taxes strengthened by 8.2% YoY - helped by the corporate tax dues deferred from 2020 to 2021. This year, an opposite effect is likely to occur - in the sense of slower advance of the net taxes (other effects assumed constant).

Among the economic sectors, the services - trade, HoReCa - and the IT sectors helped the economy recover the most in 2021, while construction slowed down after an outstanding performance in 2020.

On the demand side, consumption advanced by 5.6% YoY last and the gross capital formation advanced even faster - by 12% YoY. Gross fixed capital formation advanced by only 4% YoY, though, amid political turmoil, meaning that the ‘capital formation’ was significantly propped up by inventory build-up.

Notably, in each of the four quarters of 2021, the net imports accounted for at least 5% of the domestic demand for consumption or investments - including the “investments” in inventory. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further