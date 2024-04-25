Roma household inaugurated at Bucharest’s Village Museum

The House of Lazăr Năftănăilă, a Roma household brought from the village of Calbor, in Braşov county, has officially opened at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest.

The house opened alongside a barn brought from Vişeul de Mijloc, in Maramureş county, which hosts an exhibition and VR venue showcasing elements of the history and culture of the Roma. Visitors can learn more with the help of virtual guide Lazăr, an AI-powered assistant.

Lazăr Năftănăilă was the president of the first modern Roma association in Romania, Înfrățirea Neorustică, and established the first newspaper of the Roma, a platform for his activity in support of Roma rights.

The inauguration of the house is part of a series of events, held until April 28, which mark the end of the ROM(a)NOR Interferences project, launched in 2022. As part of the project, the Roma cultural heritage was researched to identify elements typical of vernacular architecture. Based on this, a household was rebuilt at the Village Museum, and various items were restored by the institution’s specialists. This weekend, Roma craftsmen from all over the country will be present at the museum to showcase their products and deliver workshops for the public.

The program of events is listed here.

(Photo: ROM a NOR Interferences on Facebook)

