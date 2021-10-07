Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Roland Berger: Food sales in RO to keep growing by 5% p.a. in 2021-2025

07 October 2021
The value of food sales in Romania will increase in 2021-2025 at roughly the same annual rate as over the previous five-year period (2015-2020), namely 5% per annum, according to an analysis carried out by Roland Berger and quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The market will thus hit EUR 25 bln in 2025, up from EUR 19 bln last year.

The discount stores, convenience stores and online stores will be the main winners over the next period.

Online sales will account for 2% of the food trade by 2025, more than double last year, but the absolute winner of this period will be the discount segment that will reach a market share of 38%.

Convenience, more precisely modern convenience stores, will gain ground, while the losers will be hypermarkets and traditional trade, according to expectations expressed by the consultancy company.

But even the losers will maintain their volume of business amid a growing market. Thus, in the case of hypermarkets, for example, although their market share will decrease from 12% to 9%, in absolute terms (sales) their turnover will remain constant. In other words, this market segment will no longer expand - while the overall market will go up, driven by other segments. 

Roland Berger: Food sales in RO to keep growing by 5% p.a. in 2021-2025

07 October 2021
The value of food sales in Romania will increase in 2021-2025 at roughly the same annual rate as over the previous five-year period (2015-2020), namely 5% per annum, according to an analysis carried out by Roland Berger and quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The market will thus hit EUR 25 bln in 2025, up from EUR 19 bln last year.

The discount stores, convenience stores and online stores will be the main winners over the next period.

Online sales will account for 2% of the food trade by 2025, more than double last year, but the absolute winner of this period will be the discount segment that will reach a market share of 38%.

Convenience, more precisely modern convenience stores, will gain ground, while the losers will be hypermarkets and traditional trade, according to expectations expressed by the consultancy company.

But even the losers will maintain their volume of business amid a growing market. Thus, in the case of hypermarkets, for example, although their market share will decrease from 12% to 9%, in absolute terms (sales) their turnover will remain constant. In other words, this market segment will no longer expand - while the overall market will go up, driven by other segments. 

