Czech e-grocery store Rohlik to launch operations in Bucharest

The Czech online supermarket Rohlik.cz will launch its online food delivery services under the new Sezamo brand in Romania and Italy, respectively in Bucharest and Milan, in the first half of next year.

In Romania, Sezamo will be able to deliver approximately 8,000 food items within 2 hours starting from the first day of operations, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The assortment of products includes fresh local products such as fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, dairy and bakery products, along with international brands, as well as own products with the Rohlik label.

The local warehouse will have 10,000 sqm and is located in CT Park Bucharest North, Economica.net reported.

The Czech company Rohlik was founded seven years ago, and after the last round of financing, it came to be valued at over EUR 1 bln.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)