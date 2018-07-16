British private equity firm buys Romanian pet shop chain

British private equity group Rohatyn has acquired Animax, the largest pet shop chain in Romania from local investor Cristian Ludovic Pop.

The transaction was signed a few months ago but was officially confirmed last week, when Deloitte and local law firms Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii and RTPR Allen & Overy announced they were involved in this deal as consultants.

Pet Prod SRL, the company that developed the Animax pet shop chain, has 73 stores in Bucharest and throughout the country and a yearly turnover of over EUR 25 million.

The Rohatyn Group is one of the largest emerging markets private equity asset managers globally, with presence in 18 cities and USD 6 billion invested in 140 companies since 2005. Before founding the group in 2002, Nicolas Rohatyn spent 19-years at J.P. Morgan, including 5 years as a member of J.P. Morgan’s executive management team.

(photo source: Animax on Facebook)