ROCA Industry raises EUR 10 mln and plans AeRO listing

ROCA Industry, a newly formed construction materials holding company, which brings together all the companies in the ROCA Investments portfolio in this field of activity (actually two of them), closed the private placement for its shares in advance and raised RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln) from investors.

It's not immediately publicly available how much of the holding's shares after placement were sold. The holding's shares will be listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the beginning of 2022.

The holding company has bug plans pinpointed by the sector's potential. It intends to have in its next three years 10-12 more companies that will allow the generation of synergies.

Regarding the selection criteria, the target companies must be entrepreneurial, with a turnover of over RON 40-50 mln and an EBITDA margin of 15-20%.

"Given that the capital market is no longer enjoying the exuberance that has characterized this year […] we are grateful to all those who have shown confidence in investing with us in this project," said Rudolf Vizental, CEO of ROCA Investments.

