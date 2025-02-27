Romania Reimagined: Strategies and Influencers for the Future of Romanian Tourism

News from Companies

RoBoost, Romanian Business Leaders’ program dedicated to the development of Romanian Tourism Brand, was the host of “Strategies and Influencers for the Future of Romanian Tourism” Conference at the RomExpo Tourisn Fair in Bucharest.

The Conference brought together industry leaders, experts and influencers to discuss insights and opportunities for a future of Romanian tourism based on its immense potential, its demand for coherent strategies, closer collaboration between private and public sectors and smart promotional planning.

Emil Munteanu, President of “Țara Faină” Association, initiator of Roboost & Founder of ATRA Doftana Resort, opened the Conference with an invitation to believe in the power of collaboration:

"We absolutely need such events to bring together the inter-disciplinary expertise that Tourism requires. Together we can better communicate externally how spectacular and safe – according to latest data – Romania as a tourist destination is. The other priority is to act internally – through closer collaboration between private and public representatives – to foster local development, create a predictable job market, support local producers, education and initiatives. If we want Romania to be an attractive tourism destination for both internal and external audiences, these are the vital principles that an authentic and credible Tourist Brand can be built on.”

Romania’s Country Brand and the Power of Influencers

Experts and Content Creators shared insights on effective strategies and tactics for online success for tourism brands. Among the guests, Cristian China Birta (Chinezu), Cristi Pitulice, Ruxandra Epure, Dan Laszlo, Iulia & Alex (Pierduti in Lume) și Iulian Lupu (Mr. Travell).

"The foreign tourist sees Romania as an adventure destination – exotic but safe. They don’t really know much about us but they know we are part of the European Union and that here you can find fantastic scenery, authentic gastronomy and one of a kind experiences,” explained Simona Constantinescu, FIHR President, talking about the need for more visible campaigns on external markets.

The clear focus of the conference was the discussion on the key role of the Local Destination Management Organizations (Organizațiile de Management al Destinației - OMD) in elaborating a coherent strategy. Dragoș Anastasiu, President of Eurolines, announced a new focus on these efforts: "I will be using the next few months to get the national OMD up and running – as the only way we can attract incoming tourism, reduce the deficit and improve Romania’s image abroad. We have a lot to be proud of – we are exporters of fresh air and beauty…”

Rediscovering Romania: Trends in Attracting Incoming Tourism

Dragoș Anastasiu, Simona Constantinescu, Emil Munteanu, Marius Bostan și Daniela Ioan shared best practices and global trends that can be used to make Romania more attractive internationally – authentic experiences, integrating rural tourism in travel offers and creating strategies for less known destinations.

Join us!

The event highlighted again the importance of closer and continued collaboration between all professionals in Romanian Tourism – public and private. It was also an open invitation to tourism stakeholders everywhere to join interdisciplinary programs such as Roboost, that promote local destinations on the international markets through smart collaborations.

Contact: https://roboost.org

(Photo credit: Alexandra Paun - 2peharta, Inventive Plus)

*This is a press release.