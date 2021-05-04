Covid-19: Turkey, Ukraine added to Romania's list of countries with high epidemiological risk

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on April 2 the "yellow list" of countries with a high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from countries on the list need to quarantine for 14 days at home or at a stated location.

Bermuda, Turkey, Ukraine, Armenia, and Croatia have been added to the list. Malta and Latvia are no longer on the list.

The updated list is available here.

South Africa is on the list following the detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants with high transmission rates, CNSU said.

CNSU also decided to increase the emergency stock of medical supplies needed in the vaccination processes.

