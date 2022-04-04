Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 08:31
Business

RO Treasury issues 3-year bonds with 5.8% coupon

04 April 2022
The Romanian Ministry of Finance announced that it is inviting individual investors to subscribe to Government securities under new issues Tezaur, starting on Monday, April 4.

The Government securities have a nominal value of RON 1 and have maturities of 1 and 3 years. The coupons attached are 4.8% and 5.8%, respectively.

The bonds of Tezaur type are not listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. But the Treasury commits to redeem the bonds at request - and at a discount as well.

The bonds will be distributed through electronic channels (the Virtual Space - an application operated by the Ministry of Finance), at the Treasury’s regional headquarters and at the Romanian Post offices.

The interest is annual, payable within the terms provided in the prospectus.

Also, Government securities issued under the Treasury Program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance.

The funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance as an issuer will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance the public debt.

