Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 08:27
Politics

Tensions among RO ruling coalition members depress fiscal consolidation hopes

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The public deficit target set for this year will be revised upward in nominal terms by RON 2.5 bln, from RON 80 bln, prime minister Florin Citu announced after a new round of negotiations among the ruling coalition’s members.

The deficit to GDP ratio will, however, decrease as a result of larger GDP (pushed up by brighter recovery outlook and faster inflation as well), he added.

While Liberal leader Ludovic Orban announced that “it was agreed upon a budget draft to be backed by the Liberal party (PNL),” prime minister Citu assured that “there will be amendments”.

“It’s not in the ruling coalition where the resources are allocated,” PM Citu stated.

While the two Liberal leaders are fighting their electoral battle, the junior ruling parties are asking for more funds - apparently unsuccessfully, Hotnews.ro reported.

The development ministry headed by Cseke Attila (UDMR) asked for RON 4 bln more for the local development schemes PNDL. PM Citu reportedly said that RON 1.8 bln is all he can give. The transport minister Catalin Drula (USR PLUS) keeps asking for RON 3 bln more for motorways -while PM Citu says Drula’s ministry spent proportionally less compared to other parties in H1. Surprisingly, PM Citu and PNL leader Orban agreed that Drula’s ministry does not need more money.

The RON 3 bln to be allocated to local administrations through the prime minister’s reserve fund also stirred controversies because of the alleged discretionary (potentially politically biased) procedures used.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 08:27
Politics

Tensions among RO ruling coalition members depress fiscal consolidation hopes

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The public deficit target set for this year will be revised upward in nominal terms by RON 2.5 bln, from RON 80 bln, prime minister Florin Citu announced after a new round of negotiations among the ruling coalition’s members.

The deficit to GDP ratio will, however, decrease as a result of larger GDP (pushed up by brighter recovery outlook and faster inflation as well), he added.

While Liberal leader Ludovic Orban announced that “it was agreed upon a budget draft to be backed by the Liberal party (PNL),” prime minister Citu assured that “there will be amendments”.

“It’s not in the ruling coalition where the resources are allocated,” PM Citu stated.

While the two Liberal leaders are fighting their electoral battle, the junior ruling parties are asking for more funds - apparently unsuccessfully, Hotnews.ro reported.

The development ministry headed by Cseke Attila (UDMR) asked for RON 4 bln more for the local development schemes PNDL. PM Citu reportedly said that RON 1.8 bln is all he can give. The transport minister Catalin Drula (USR PLUS) keeps asking for RON 3 bln more for motorways -while PM Citu says Drula’s ministry spent proportionally less compared to other parties in H1. Surprisingly, PM Citu and PNL leader Orban agreed that Drula’s ministry does not need more money.

The RON 3 bln to be allocated to local administrations through the prime minister’s reserve fund also stirred controversies because of the alleged discretionary (potentially politically biased) procedures used.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks