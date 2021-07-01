Covid-19: Romania among countries calling for EU support for Eastern Partnership states’ access to vaccines

Romania is among the 13 countries signing a letter expressing support for the development of an EU mechanism facilitating the access of the Eastern Partnership states to Covid-19 vaccines, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a policy initiative aimed at strengthening the relations between the EU and its six Eastern neighbors: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Romania’s foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu signed the letter alongside his counterparts in Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

“The letter addressed to the European Commission leadership by the 13 foreign affairs ministers highlights the importance of supporting the Eastern Partnership countries by facilitating access to vaccines, to fight the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the signatories’ evaluation, the initiative will directly help millions of citizens of EaP states and will increase the sanitary safety in the EU,” according to a MAE press release.

(Photo: Akvaphoto2012/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]