Romania falls seven places in SeedBlink startup ecosystems’ ranking

Romania fell seven places to the 45th position in the global ranking of the best startup ecosystems in the world, compiled by local P2P financing platform SeedBlink, quoted by Economica.net.

In the ranking, the USA holds the first position followed by the UK, Israel, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, Switzerland, Spain, and Sweden.

Several countries in the region, including Ukraine (29th place), Bulgaria (32nd place), Hungary (37th), Serbia (42nd place), and Greece (44th) also outrank Romania.

Romania stands out for the large number of cities it has in the global ranking. However, 7 out of 8 cities in Romania fell in the ranking compared to last year, some of them by more than a hundred places.

Bucharest remains the main city for the Romanian startup ecosystem, despite its exit from the Top 100, to 103rd place.

Cluj-Napoca climbed by 31 positions to 214.

Third is Timisoara, which dropped seven positions to 368 in the world. Iasi dropped 103 positions (420th place in the world), and the steepest decline was recorded by Brasov, which fell by 226 positions to 892nd in the world.

According to the quoted source, Romania is a country with a vibrant economy, and the study authors hope that our country will start using its "high quality" IT sector to cope with the consequences of the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: Nuthawut Somsuk/ Dreamstime)

