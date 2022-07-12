Romania insists on Schengen membership at JAI Council in Prague

The Romanian minister of interior affairs, Lucian Bode, asked for the support of European Commissioner Ylva Johansson on Romania's accession to the Schengen Area. He attended the Prague the Council of Justice and Internal Affairs.

"Topics on the agenda included issues such as the impact of the war in Ukraine on European security, the interoperability of European IT systems, future challenges in the field of migration, and strengthening the fight against child sexual abuse, "Bode wrote in a Facebook post on July 11, quoted by News.ro.

The minister also said that the discussions regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area were one of the priority objectives of his trip to Prague.

"In this regard, on the sidelines of the Council, we had a very good bilateral meeting with Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs and a friend of Romania, whom I thanked for the constant support shown to our efforts and asked for her support for speeding up the procedures at European level for Romania's accession to the Schengen area as soon as possible. I am confident in our efforts, and the existing trend at the European level towards Romania's accession is favorable, and we must make it fruitful as such," Bode also wrote.

(Photo: Tanaonte/ Dreamstime)

