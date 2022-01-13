Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 08:06
Business

Romania gets EUR 1.94 bln disbursement under Resilience Facility loan instrument

13 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) announced that, on January 13, EUR 1.94 bln would be disbursed into the Romanian state account, representing the pre-financing of the EUR 15 bln loan granted to the country under the Resilience Facility, after the targets and milestones set for the fourth quarter of 2021 were reached.

The disbursement comes after the EUR 1.85 bln disbursement on December 2, as pre-financing under the EUR 14 bln grant instrument of the Resilience Facility.

According to the Council Implementing Decision of November 3, 2021, the loan amounts will be made available in 10 instalments, based on the fulfilment by the Romanian side of the milestones and targets in the reforms and investments associated with the loan, MIPE explained.

MIPE will send, in the first part of 2022, the first payment request to the European Commission, based on the fulfilment of 24 targets and milestones related to the first quarter of 2022 (out of a total of 507 assumed throughout the plan).

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 08:06
Business

Romania gets EUR 1.94 bln disbursement under Resilience Facility loan instrument

13 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) announced that, on January 13, EUR 1.94 bln would be disbursed into the Romanian state account, representing the pre-financing of the EUR 15 bln loan granted to the country under the Resilience Facility, after the targets and milestones set for the fourth quarter of 2021 were reached.

The disbursement comes after the EUR 1.85 bln disbursement on December 2, as pre-financing under the EUR 14 bln grant instrument of the Resilience Facility.

According to the Council Implementing Decision of November 3, 2021, the loan amounts will be made available in 10 instalments, based on the fulfilment by the Romanian side of the milestones and targets in the reforms and investments associated with the loan, MIPE explained.

MIPE will send, in the first part of 2022, the first payment request to the European Commission, based on the fulfilment of 24 targets and milestones related to the first quarter of 2022 (out of a total of 507 assumed throughout the plan).

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks