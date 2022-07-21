Romania ratifies NATO membership for Sweden and Finland

Romania's minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu had telephone conversations on July 20 with his counterparts in Finland and Sweden, Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde, after the Romanian Parliament ratified the protocols of accession of the two states to the North Atlantic Alliance, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said.

The two ministers, Finnish and Swedish, thanked the Romanian authorities, both the executive and the Legislature, for their support for the two states' accession to NATO.

They also thanked minister Aurescu for his personal involvement in the diplomatic efforts prior to the NATO Summit in late June to facilitate a positive decision for Sweden and Finland at the summit in Madrid.

Initially, Turkey, among other members of the Alliance, opposed the two state's membership.

(Photo: Steve Allen/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com