Romanian Govt. purchases more than 1,300 ambulances

The Development, Public Works, and Administration Ministry (MDLPA) will spend RON 559 million (EUR 114.7 million) to purchase 1,358 ambulances.

So far, 1,122 ambulances were received, out of which 120 vehicles for the transport of multiple victims, 375 ambulances with advanced features, 505 ambulances with advanced features that can be used in hard-to-access areas, and 122 ambulances for patients in need of resuscitation or intensive care.

Another 236 vehicles, including ones for transporting multiple victims and infants in a critical state, and five mobile medical units will also be purchased.

The ambulances will be distributed to the Emergency Situations Inspectorates in the country.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]