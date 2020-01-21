Romania’s media market to cross EUR 0.5 bln threshold this year

The Romanian media market grew by 7% last year, and will further expand by another 5.5%, to EUR 514 million in 2020, according to projections included by media agency Initiative in its Media Fact Book report.

The strongest growth will be seen in the online segment while TV remains the largest segment in terms of advertising revenues, according to the report.

Last year, the value of advertising in Romanian media (TV, radio, online, print and outdoor) reached EUR 487 million.

“We expect that, by the end of 2020, the media market will exceed the threshold of EUR 500 mln, for the first time post-2008, when a historical value was recorded. The expenditure follows the evolution of media consumption along its long-term transition to a digital-centric, on-demand landscape, and the growth rate is slowing as Romania's economy slows, media expenses being adjusted accordingly,” explained Alexandra Olteanu, Managing Director Initiative.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

