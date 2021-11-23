Romanian managers’ confidence is back to the levels seen during lockdown

The confidence indicator compiled by Impetum Group under its CONFIDEX report, with a view to tracking managers’ and entrepreneurs’ expectations regarding the national economy, dropped currently to the same levels as those seen during the first two quarters of the pandemic (Q2 and Q3 last year).

From 4.4 at that time, the index peaked at 5 in Q1 2021 but now is back to 4.4. The deterioration of managers’ sentiment is revealed by other metrics as well: 41% of them believe that GDP will decline (compared to 17% in Q1 2021).

Their main concerns for the next period are defined by the lack of workforce, the increase in the price of raw materials and the increase in inflation, according to the CONFIDEX S2 2021 results published by Impetum Group, quoted by Profit.ro.

Compared to previous editions of CONFIDEX studies, the sentiment of the managers in most sectors is worsening.

The farm managers are again the most optimistic ones, followed by those in services, industry and construction.

In contrast, the sentiment of the managers in HoReCa and transport are still at the lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic (when the series of CONFIDEX surveys was launched).

(Photo: Jakkapant Turasen | Dreamstime.com)

