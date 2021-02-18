Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/18/2021 - 06:57
Politics

Romanian lawmakers pass law that abolishes their “special pensions”

18 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With 357 votes for and none against, Romania's Parliament passed a draft law that abolishes the so-called "special pensions" for lawmakers that completed at least one full term in the Parliament, Digi24 reported.

From the three drafts with more or less the same content, the expert committees preferred that inked by the Social Democrats (PSD), which also included amendments taken from the other two versions - authored by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist platform USR-PLUS.

One of the amendments passed by the lawmakers stipulates that the special pensions awarded in the past will also be abolished.

However, this amendment is tricky and could be challenged as unconstitutional, which would defer enforcing the bill.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/18/2021 - 06:57
Politics

Romanian lawmakers pass law that abolishes their “special pensions”

18 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

With 357 votes for and none against, Romania's Parliament passed a draft law that abolishes the so-called "special pensions" for lawmakers that completed at least one full term in the Parliament, Digi24 reported.

From the three drafts with more or less the same content, the expert committees preferred that inked by the Social Democrats (PSD), which also included amendments taken from the other two versions - authored by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist platform USR-PLUS.

One of the amendments passed by the lawmakers stipulates that the special pensions awarded in the past will also be abolished.

However, this amendment is tricky and could be challenged as unconstitutional, which would defer enforcing the bill.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business