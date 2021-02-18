Romanian lawmakers pass law that abolishes their “special pensions”

With 357 votes for and none against, Romania's Parliament passed a draft law that abolishes the so-called "special pensions" for lawmakers that completed at least one full term in the Parliament, Digi24 reported.

From the three drafts with more or less the same content, the expert committees preferred that inked by the Social Democrats (PSD), which also included amendments taken from the other two versions - authored by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist platform USR-PLUS.

One of the amendments passed by the lawmakers stipulates that the special pensions awarded in the past will also be abolished.

However, this amendment is tricky and could be challenged as unconstitutional, which would defer enforcing the bill.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

