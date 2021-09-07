Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

RO minister promises law for offshore wind farms this year

07 September 2021
The offshore wind law will be ready as soon as possible this year to allow investors to carry measurements for further projects, promised Romanian minister of energy Virgil Popescu on Monday (September 6), speaking at an energy conference.

One such project would be a 300MW offshore wind farm envisaged by state-controlled Hidroelectrica, in partnership with other investors, he disclosed.

"I reviewed the draft in the [Parliament's] industry committee […]. Maybe it is not perfect, but having a law so that we can start the explorations in that area [it's enough]," said Popescu, quoted by Agerpres.

He also said that he did not agree with the National Agency for Mineral Resources to let them lease perimeters for electricity [wind generation], as this institution manages the reserves of the subsoil.

The law will also include new incentives, such as contracts for difference (CfD) and money [grants] from the Modernization Fund.

"I think that adapting them [the new incentives]with the new financial mechanisms and the new state aid schemes, we can quickly have an offshore wind law," minister Popescu assured.

According to him, investors are ready to start measurements.

"Hidroelectrica is ready to start an investment in the Black Sea, and I am convinced that it will find partners with expertise so that we have the first offshore wind farm of at least 300 MW," said minister Popescu.

(Photo: Rodiks | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

18 March 2021
Business

