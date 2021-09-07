RO minister promises law for offshore wind farms this year

The offshore wind law will be ready as soon as possible this year to allow investors to carry measurements for further projects, promised Romanian minister of energy Virgil Popescu on Monday (September 6), speaking at an energy conference.

One such project would be a 300MW offshore wind farm envisaged by state-controlled Hidroelectrica, in partnership with other investors, he disclosed.

"I reviewed the draft in the [Parliament's] industry committee […]. Maybe it is not perfect, but having a law so that we can start the explorations in that area [it's enough]," said Popescu, quoted by Agerpres.

He also said that he did not agree with the National Agency for Mineral Resources to let them lease perimeters for electricity [wind generation], as this institution manages the reserves of the subsoil.

The law will also include new incentives, such as contracts for difference (CfD) and money [grants] from the Modernization Fund.

"I think that adapting them [the new incentives]with the new financial mechanisms and the new state aid schemes, we can quickly have an offshore wind law," minister Popescu assured.

According to him, investors are ready to start measurements.

"Hidroelectrica is ready to start an investment in the Black Sea, and I am convinced that it will find partners with expertise so that we have the first offshore wind farm of at least 300 MW," said minister Popescu.

(Photo: Rodiks | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com