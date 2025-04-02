Business

Romania’s insurance market up 11% y/y in 2024

02 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s insurance market grew by 11% year-on-year in 2024, reaching a total gross written premium volume of RON 23.4bn (EUR 4.7bn), according to a report published on 1 April by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). General insurance accounted for 81% of total underwritings, while life insurance represented 19%.

The total value of insurance premiums for RCA (mandatory motor third-party liability) insurance, subscribed by companies authorized by ASF and those operating under the freedom to provide services, stood at approximately RON 9.94bn (EUR 2bn), reflecting a 7% annual increase.

ASF reported that solvency levels among supervised insurance companies remained above unity at the end of December 2024. However, the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) ratio declined due to a 22% rise in solvency capital requirements, outpacing the 18% increase in eligible own funds. The liquidity indicator for non-life insurance stood at 3.09, slightly down from 3.14 at the end of 2023, as liquid assets increased by 20% while short-term liabilities grew by 23%. Conversely, the liquidity indicator for life insurance improved, supported by an 18% increase in liquid assets compared to a 15% rise in short-term liabilities.

The total volume of gross indemnities paid, including by branches, reached RON 10.6bn (EUR 2.1bn) in 2024, with general insurance accounting for 82% of payouts and life insurance for 18%.

(Photo: Cammeray Dave/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Romania’s insurance market up 11% y/y in 2024

02 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s insurance market grew by 11% year-on-year in 2024, reaching a total gross written premium volume of RON 23.4bn (EUR 4.7bn), according to a report published on 1 April by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). General insurance accounted for 81% of total underwritings, while life insurance represented 19%.

The total value of insurance premiums for RCA (mandatory motor third-party liability) insurance, subscribed by companies authorized by ASF and those operating under the freedom to provide services, stood at approximately RON 9.94bn (EUR 2bn), reflecting a 7% annual increase.

ASF reported that solvency levels among supervised insurance companies remained above unity at the end of December 2024. However, the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) ratio declined due to a 22% rise in solvency capital requirements, outpacing the 18% increase in eligible own funds. The liquidity indicator for non-life insurance stood at 3.09, slightly down from 3.14 at the end of 2023, as liquid assets increased by 20% while short-term liabilities grew by 23%. Conversely, the liquidity indicator for life insurance improved, supported by an 18% increase in liquid assets compared to a 15% rise in short-term liabilities.

The total volume of gross indemnities paid, including by branches, reached RON 10.6bn (EUR 2.1bn) in 2024, with general insurance accounting for 82% of payouts and life insurance for 18%.

(Photo: Cammeray Dave/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 April 2025
Justice
Romanian soldiers on parental leave went to Congo as mercenaries, Defense Ministry finds
01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says
31 March 2025
Travel
Update - Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail crossing Romania expands Braşov segment
31 March 2025
Environment
Bears back in the spotlight after recent attack, encounters in Romanian mountain towns
31 March 2025
Culture
Bookfest 2025: José Luis Peixoto, Gonçalo M. Tavares among authors present at Bucharest book fair
31 March 2025
Energy
S&P: Romania's Constanta port becomes largest diesel importer in Med/Black Sea region