RO inflation decelerates as food price rise moderately

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.5% in September from 3.9% in August (and 4.1% in July), as the increase in food prices, which has contributed to the inflation spike during the summer months, has moderated to 4.1% (annual increase) in the month, down from 5.0% in August.

The prices of non-food goods have also lost momentum, recording a 2.8% y/y increase in September, down from 3.0% in August.

The average fees for services kept rising at a faster pace, above the average consumer prices, namely by 4.2% year-on-year in September (at the same rate as in August) driven by the telecom services and air fares.

