Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/14/2019 - 07:54
Business
RO inflation decelerates as food price rise moderately
14 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.5% in September from 3.9% in August (and 4.1% in July), as the increase in food prices, which has contributed to the inflation spike during the summer months, has moderated to 4.1% (annual increase) in the month, down from 5.0% in August.

The prices of non-food goods have also lost momentum, recording a 2.8% y/y increase in September, down from 3.0% in August.

The average fees for services kept rising at a faster pace, above the average consumer prices, namely by 4.2% year-on-year in September (at the same rate as in August) driven by the telecom services and air fares.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/14/2019 - 07:54
Business
RO inflation decelerates as food price rise moderately
14 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.5% in September from 3.9% in August (and 4.1% in July), as the increase in food prices, which has contributed to the inflation spike during the summer months, has moderated to 4.1% (annual increase) in the month, down from 5.0% in August.

The prices of non-food goods have also lost momentum, recording a 2.8% y/y increase in September, down from 3.0% in August.

The average fees for services kept rising at a faster pace, above the average consumer prices, namely by 4.2% year-on-year in September (at the same rate as in August) driven by the telecom services and air fares.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40