RO Govt. endorses procurement of twelve H2 trains

The Government approved, on July 20, the substantiation note for the purchase of twelve hydrogen-powered trains, the transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

The estimated value of the contract financed under the EU-funded National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) is estimated at RON 862 mln (EUR 170 mln), VAT included.

This is a “pilot” project, implemented by the Romanian Railway Authority (AFR), aiming at the acquisition of twelve 160-seater trains, “as well as long-term vehicle maintenance and repair services and hydrogen supply,” according to Ionel Scrioşteanu, secretary of state in the Ministry of Transport, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

When first approved by the Ministry of Transport in May this year, the project was announced to cost EUR 973 mln VAT not included - a price significantly higher than the EUR 170 mln price estimated for the 12 trains.

AFR explained in May, for ClubFeroviar.ro, that the EUR 973 mln (plus VAT) includes, besides the trains, the maintenance for 30 years and the hydrogen charging stations.

The discrepancy between the two figures remains still insufficiently explained by the authorities: there will be more trains purchased and if yes, how many.

The entire project is mentioned as being financed under PNRR - meaning that it should be completed by the end of 2026.

(Photo: Scharfsinn86/ Dreamstime)

