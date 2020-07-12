Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 08:10
Business

RO Govt extends and raises kurzarbeit allowances

07 December 2020
Romanian companies will be eligible for subsidies from the Government under the kurzarbeit program if they reduce the working hours by up to 80% - compared to 50% previously, under a government ordinance aimed at extending the kurzarbeit subsidies by mid-2021, Agerpres reported.

Under the program, the employer can claim from the Government 75% of the gross wage paid to the employee for the period when the employee stays home due to subdued economic activity.

The ordinance comes after the European Commission disbursed EUR 3 billion out of the EUR 4.1 bln promised to Romania for labor market support under the SURE program.

Another amendment to the kurzarbeit emergency ordinance 132/2020 adopted by the Government on Friday stipulates that the five days in which the reduction of working time is mandatory (for the firm to qualify for kurzarbeit subsidies) must no longer be consecutive.

Also, the prohibition of employment or subcontracting for similar activities subject to those affected by the reduced working time will apply strictly to the jobs affected by this measure and not to the employer's whole activity, as now,  the Labor Ministry announced.

(Photo: Frank Harms/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

