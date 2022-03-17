Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 08:17
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

RO Govt. ready to pay more for households' savings

17 March 2022
The Romanian Government will sell starting March 17 bonds denominated in local currency and euros with tenants of up to three years for local currency and up to two years for euros, under a new edition of the Fidelis scheme that includes the listing of the bonds at Bucharest Exchange (BVB).

This time, the Government increased the yields (not subject to income tax) to 4.75% (one-year tenant) and 5.5% (three-year tenant) for the local currency-denominated bonds and 1.2% (one-year tenant) and 1.6% (two-year tenant) for the euro-denominated bonds, Profit.ro reported.

The coupons promised by the Government are thus significantly higher compared to those paid under past similar issues.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) projects 4.0% consumer price inflation over the next 12 months starting end of March 2022, but the independent analysts expect the consumer prices to increase slightly faster.

The inflation in the euro area was forecast (in February) to increase from 2.6% in 2021 to 3.5% in 2022, before declining to 1.7% in 2023, but persistently higher energy prices may prompt upward revision of the inflation trajectory in the case of the euro area as well.

"The Fidelis government bonds are a safe investment that allows Romanians to save and receive the best interest rates on the market for euros. The government securities denominated in RON and EUR are accessible to resident and non-resident individuals, ensuring the recovery of investment and interest income for investors throughout the European Union," said minister of finance Adrian Caciu.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

1

