Romania reports fourth coronavirus infection case

A fourth case of a Covid-19 coronavirus infection was reported Tuesday, March 3, in Romania.

He is a 47-year-old man who traveled on the same plane taken by a woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, News.ro reported.

The two sat next to each other on a plane returning from Italy on February 20, the authorities have announced.

The man had been under isolation at home, together with his family, since February 28.

Tests performed at the beginning of the isolation period came back negative. Other tests, performed yesterday, showed he was infected with the new coronavirus.

The man currently shows no symptoms. He will be transferred to the Victor Babeş Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timişoara.

Two other families, living in the same courtyard as the newly-diagnosed man, will be placed under isolation.

(Photo: Adrianocz/ Dreamstime)