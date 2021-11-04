Romania plans to bring in up to 100,000 foreign workers next year

Romania’s Government plans to double the number of foreign workers that will be admitted on the local labor market in 2022 to 100,000, shows a draft project launched into public debate by the Labor Ministry.

Romania’s dismissed prime minister Florin Citu recently said that the country needs 160,000 foreign workers to implement the investments included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which is financed with EUR 38 bln from the European Union.

In August, the Government also increased the contingent of new foreign workers that could be admitted to the local labor market this year from 25,000 to 50,000. By October 9, Romania’s Immigration Office had issued 28,100 passes for new foreign workers out of the 50,000 allowed for the whole year.

The office also had requests from companies for another 5,100 workers, according to data from the Labor Ministry quoted by Hotnews.ro. Romania mainly needs workers for the construction, hospitality and agriculture sectors. The main source countries for foreign workers are India, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com