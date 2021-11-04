Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 07:53
Business

Romania plans to bring in up to 100,000 foreign workers next year

04 November 2021
Romania’s Government plans to double the number of foreign workers that will be admitted on the local labor market in 2022 to 100,000, shows a draft project launched into public debate by the Labor Ministry.

Romania’s dismissed prime minister Florin Citu recently said that the country needs 160,000 foreign workers to implement the investments included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which is financed with EUR 38 bln from the European Union.

In August, the Government also increased the contingent of new foreign workers that could be admitted to the local labor market this year from 25,000 to 50,000. By October 9, Romania’s Immigration Office had issued 28,100 passes for new foreign workers out of the 50,000 allowed for the whole year.

The office also had requests from companies for another 5,100 workers, according to data from the Labor Ministry quoted by Hotnews.ro. Romania mainly needs workers for the construction, hospitality and agriculture sectors. The main source countries for foreign workers are India, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

