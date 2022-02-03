Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/03/2022 - 07:32
Business

RO FinMin announces 31% stronger fiscal revenues and budget surplus in January

03 February 2022
The fiscal revenues collected by the Romanian Government increased by 31% in January compared to the same month last year, with the central Government's fiscal revenues 45% larger, minister of finance Adrian Caciu announced, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The revenues were boosted by dividends disbursed by companies where the state is a shareholder, such as CEC Bank, and natural gas royalties, he explained.

It is very likely that the general Government's budget ended the first month of the year with a surplus. But minister Caciu avoided officially announcing the surplus. Seasonally, the public budget is posting a surplus in January, but this was not the case in 2020 and 2021.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca also said that the news was good.

"I don't want to get too excited; you know that as I said in the meetings with the business representatives (..), they were very interested and even supported the approach that we have already started regarding the introduction of e-invoicing, cargo radar and scanners upon entry into the country. I am waiting for that Emergency Ordinance that will regulate the whole process," Ciuca also pointed out, News.ro reported.

He specified that an inter-institutional platform is needed, the Government's objective being to fight tax evasion and collect as much as possible to the budget.

