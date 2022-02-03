RO FinMin announces 31% stronger fiscal revenues and budget surplus in January

The fiscal revenues collected by the Romanian Government increased by 31% in January compared to the same month last year, with the central Government's fiscal revenues 45% larger, minister of finance Adrian Caciu announced, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The revenues were boosted by dividends disbursed by companies where the state is a shareholder, such as CEC Bank, and natural gas royalties, he explained.

It is very likely that the general Government's budget ended the first month of the year with a surplus. But minister Caciu avoided officially announcing the surplus. Seasonally, the public budget is posting a surplus in January, but this was not the case in 2020 and 2021.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca also said that the news was good.

"I don't want to get too excited; you know that as I said in the meetings with the business representatives (..), they were very interested and even supported the approach that we have already started regarding the introduction of e-invoicing, cargo radar and scanners upon entry into the country. I am waiting for that Emergency Ordinance that will regulate the whole process," Ciuca also pointed out, News.ro reported.

He specified that an inter-institutional platform is needed, the Government's objective being to fight tax evasion and collect as much as possible to the budget.

(Photo: Pixabay)

