Romania's Finance Minister asks for daily reports for "better understanding of how the institution operates"

The Ministry of Finance announced a new set of measures to streamline institutional activity by launching a new performance evaluation system for employees and departments within the ministry. At the core of the system is a structure of written reports.

The employees will report daily, in writing, to their direct superior, the details of the activities carried out on that day. Based on this information, the coordinators of services and departments will draw up weekly synthetic reports.

Subsequently, each structure will draw up a monthly report, which will be analyzed and validated at the level of state secretaries or other coordinators with a management role.

"With this new system, we do not aim to burden employees with an additional workload, but rather to gain a better understanding of how the institution operates and what areas we can improve," Alexandru Nazare, the Minister of Finance, said.

"For example, if a department or service has a very high workload and overload is detected, we will redistribute human resources from other departments to reduce the workload where we detect dysfunctions. In this way, we will work more efficiently, faster, and better, and we will have a clearer picture of what is happening in the institution," Nazare said.

(Photo: Ioana Davies | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com