Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Passive electricity consumers to pay 70%-90% higher prices starting April

03 January 2022
The 3.7 mln Romanian residential electricity consumers that have not opted so far for a supplier from the free market, fully liberalised since January 2021, will have to accept higher prices charged by the so-called suppliers of universal services - the incumbent suppliers.

As of January, the incumbent suppliers have hiked the prices by 70%-90% depending on the region, but the new prices will be charged only after April 1 - when the ‘cap and subsidy’ facility provided and financed by the Government is phased off.

The highest price will be charged by CEZ Vanzare in the southern part of Romania, namely RON 1.61 (EUR 0.32) per kWh - all taxes and fees included, 89% more than the current price, according to Economica.net.

The smallest will be charged in the region, including capital city Bucharest - RON 1.37 per kWh.

Currently, the price is capped at RON 1 per kWh and households using less than 330 kWh per month get a subsidy of RON 0.29 per kWh resulting in a maximum price of RON 0.71 per kWh. 

(Photo: Dreamstime)

