Romania might expand ban on basic food goods export, minister says
16 April 2020
Romania's Government could decide to expand export restrictions for more categories of basic food goods, depending on how long the crisis generated by the coronavirus will last. Exports of wheat, barley, oats, corn, rice, wheat flour, soybeans, oil, sugar, bakery, and pastry outside the EU are suspended during the state of emergency.

The Government has been monitoring the food inventories constantly to ensure that Romanians do not lack essential foods, agriculture minister Adrian Oros said on Wednesday, April 15, Wall-street.ro reported.

"The ban on the exports of grain and other commodities hasn't been an easy decision. There are bilateral treaties, and there are contracts concluded. Certainly, this decision has caused some disturbances for some traders and some farmers. Still, Romania is going through difficult times, and, at some point, such decisions must be made," explained minister Oros.

"Our main mission here is to ensure the food security of the citizens. We must be sure that Romanians have on the table all the basic products at fair prices," added the minister.

(Photo: Pixabay)

