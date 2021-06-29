EU digital Covid certificate: Romania to issue the document starting this week

Romanian citizens will be able to download the EU digital Covid-19 certificate starting July 1 from the Government-run platform certificat-covid.gov.ro.

Those who do not have access to the internet can receive the certificate with the help of their family doctor or of the public health department they are assigned to, Health Ministry state secretary Andrei Baciu told television station Digi24.

A call center to handle exceptions will be set up, and there will be a six-week transition period during which the vaccination certificate issued so far will also be used.

The EU certificate is digital proof that a person has either been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from Covid-19.

The certificate is available either in digital or paper version. It will be shown at border points, and the QR code it contains will be scanned.

The document is meant to make things easier for travelers who might, for instance, be exempt from the quarantine requirement introduced in certain countries, Baciu said. The certificate will show that the holder has a lower risk of transmitting the illness as epidemiological circumstances and measures vary from one country to another, he explained.

“This European digital certificate facilitates transport and travel inside the European area,” he said.

(Photo: Michel CHRISTEN/ © European Union 2021 - Source : EP)

