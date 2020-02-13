Romania turns into net electricity importer in 2019

Romania imported more electricity than it exported in 2019, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

Electricity imports increased by 74% compared to 2018, to 5.11 TWh, while the exports decreased by 34% to 3.59 TWh, resulting in a negative balance of 1.51 TWh.

Essentially, the balance turned from surplus in 2018 to deficit in 2019 because of 7.8% weaker domestic production, or a decline of 5 TWh of electricity delivered by local power plants in absolute terms.

The decline was due to adverse natural conditions resulting in 2.2 TWh smaller output for hydropower plants (-12.2%), and smaller production in thermal power plants (-3.0 TWh, or -11.2%).

The net electricity production (gross production less technological consumption) thus reached 53.8 TWh. Meanwhile, the final consumption was 55.3 TWh, down by 1% compared to 2018.

The local economy used 2.86 TWh (or 6.7%) less electricity, or about 42.3 TWh in total. Meanwhile, the population’s consumption increased by 2.22 TWh (or 22%), to 12.4 TWh.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]