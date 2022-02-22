Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

RO electricity suppliers complain about sluggish disbursement of subsidies

22 February 2022
The Romanian suppliers complain that the Government has not disbursed them the subsidies supposed to cover the losses generated by the capping of the end-user prices.

The costs of the "cap and subsidy" scheme enforced by the Government last November have been covered so far by the suppliers themselves.

"It is neither the role nor the expertise of companies to do social protection. This is the role of the state," Laurenţiu Urluescu, head of the Romanian Electricity Suppliers Association (AFEER), said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In contrast, the suppliers complained that if they do not pay to budget the VAT and excise duties related to the invoices they issue, the state charges them fines and interest.

The minister of labor, Marius Budai, on February 21, announced that the first payments were made to the energy suppliers on the same day.

"ANPIS, a unit subordinated to the Ministry of Labor, started today disbursing the money to the suppliers. The payment requests issued by nine energy suppliers have already been processed, and we will continue the payments in the next few days until the situation is settled," the minister stated on his Facebook page.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

