RO electricity suppliers complain about sluggish disbursement of subsidies

The Romanian suppliers complain that the Government has not disbursed them the subsidies supposed to cover the losses generated by the capping of the end-user prices.

The costs of the "cap and subsidy" scheme enforced by the Government last November have been covered so far by the suppliers themselves.

"It is neither the role nor the expertise of companies to do social protection. This is the role of the state," Laurenţiu Urluescu, head of the Romanian Electricity Suppliers Association (AFEER), said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In contrast, the suppliers complained that if they do not pay to budget the VAT and excise duties related to the invoices they issue, the state charges them fines and interest.

The minister of labor, Marius Budai, on February 21, announced that the first payments were made to the energy suppliers on the same day.

"ANPIS, a unit subordinated to the Ministry of Labor, started today disbursing the money to the suppliers. The payment requests issued by nine energy suppliers have already been processed, and we will continue the payments in the next few days until the situation is settled," the minister stated on his Facebook page.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

