Romania to donate another batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses to Moldova

The Government approved in its May 5 meeting the donation of 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to the Republic of Moldova, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced.

“We have also worked on the details to donate 100,000 vaccine doses to Ukraine,” he said.

At the same time, Romania will start selling AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Moldova. Around 200,000 doses can be sent monthly, the PM explained.

“We are profoundly grateful to Romania for its boundless solidarity,” Moldova’s president Maia Sandu wrote in a Facebook post.

She also explained that Moldova would be able to purchase the needed vaccine quantities from the available lots in Romania, at the price negotiated by the European Union.

O veste bună pentru cetățeni! România va oferi țării noastre încă o donație generoasă - 100.000 de doze de vaccin.... Posted by Maia Sandu on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

At the end of March, Romania sent a batch of 50,400 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to Moldova, after a first donation of 21,600 vaccine doses was shipped at the end of February.

Romania promised 200,000 vaccine doses to Moldova as part of a support package announced at the end of 2020, when president Klaus Iohannis visited the neighboring country.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

