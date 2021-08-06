Covid-19 travel: Romania adds France, Iceland to red list

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on August 5 the lists labeling the countries’ epidemiological risk.

The updated Red List now includes France, Iceland, Thailand, and Aruba, among others.

Columbia and Costa Rica have been placed on the Yellow List, alongside Turkey, Montenegro, Puerto Rico, Morocco, Oman, and other countries.

The updated lists are available here. The lists are valid starting August 8, at 00:00.

The August 5 CNSU decision is available here.

The countries are grouped into three categories – red, yellow, and green- according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. The Red List includes countries and territories where the cumulated Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days is higher than or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The Yellow List includes countries and territories where the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Green List covers countries where the rate is lower than or equal to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Those who arrive from countries on the Yellow or Red lists but were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least ten days before arriving in Romania are exempt from the quarantine requirement. In the case of those arriving from countries on the Yellow List, if they show a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before entering the country, they are also exempt from entering quarantine.

Also on August 5, the Government approved the extension of the state of alert for another 30 days.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

