Covid-19 travel: Romania adds Moldova, Bulgaria to red list

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on September 30 the lists labeling the countries’ epidemiological risk.

The updated Red List now includes Bulgaria, Moldova, Armenia, Belarus and Greenland.

Austria, Switzerland, and Ukraine have been added to the Yellow List, while the Netherlands, Germany, and France are now on the Green List.

The list, available here, is valid starting October 3, at 00:00.

At the same time, CNSU decided to exempt drivers transporting goods or people from quarantine if they show a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before entering the country, if they travel for professional purposes.

The CNSU decision is available here.

The countries are grouped into three categories – red, yellow, and green- according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. The Red List includes countries and territories where the cumulated Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days is higher than or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The Yellow List includes countries and territories where the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Green List covers countries where the rate is lower than or equal to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

