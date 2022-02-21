Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 08:39
Business

Nokia Romania to get EUR 2.4 mln compensations in court from RO state

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian court admitted the request for RON 12.3 mln (EUR 2.4 mln) compensations filed by Nokia Romania from the tax authority for the late disbursement of RON 22.8 mln, Profit.ro reported.

The ruling is not final. The Finnish company was entitled to the disbursement for the profit tax paid in excess.

Nokia Romania owned a mobile factory in Jucu, Cluj-Napoca County, which was closed in 2011 and taken over a year later by the Italian group De'Longhi.

From EUR 1.6 mln in 2010, Nokia Romania's turnover dropped down to zero in 2019-2020 (latest data available). The company's fixed assets were, however, EUR 16 mln at the end of 2020. 

(Photo: Kittichai Boonpong/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 08:39
Business

Nokia Romania to get EUR 2.4 mln compensations in court from RO state

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian court admitted the request for RON 12.3 mln (EUR 2.4 mln) compensations filed by Nokia Romania from the tax authority for the late disbursement of RON 22.8 mln, Profit.ro reported.

The ruling is not final. The Finnish company was entitled to the disbursement for the profit tax paid in excess.

Nokia Romania owned a mobile factory in Jucu, Cluj-Napoca County, which was closed in 2011 and taken over a year later by the Italian group De'Longhi.

From EUR 1.6 mln in 2010, Nokia Romania's turnover dropped down to zero in 2019-2020 (latest data available). The company's fixed assets were, however, EUR 16 mln at the end of 2020. 

(Photo: Kittichai Boonpong/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks