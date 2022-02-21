Nokia Romania to get EUR 2.4 mln compensations in court from RO state

A Romanian court admitted the request for RON 12.3 mln (EUR 2.4 mln) compensations filed by Nokia Romania from the tax authority for the late disbursement of RON 22.8 mln, Profit.ro reported.

The ruling is not final. The Finnish company was entitled to the disbursement for the profit tax paid in excess.

Nokia Romania owned a mobile factory in Jucu, Cluj-Napoca County, which was closed in 2011 and taken over a year later by the Italian group De'Longhi.

From EUR 1.6 mln in 2010, Nokia Romania's turnover dropped down to zero in 2019-2020 (latest data available). The company's fixed assets were, however, EUR 16 mln at the end of 2020.

