Twenty-five pre-seed, seed-stage startups selected for Romania ClimAccelerator

Twenty-five startups have been selected for the green startup accelerator Romania ClimAccelerator, Impact Hub Bucharest announced.

The program supports the development of green startups that propose innovative solutions in areas such as urban mobility, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable cities, circular economy, industrial emissions reduction, environmental education, and responsible consumption.

The accelerator, now in its fifth edition, benefits from the support and expertise of Climate-KIC, the leading European initiative in the field of climate innovation.

Of the 25 selected startups, ten are in the pre-seed stage and 15 are in the seed stage, namely, companies that already have a prototype tested and validated with customers.

The selected startups will follow an intensive online acceleration program between September and November 2025. The two cohorts will benefit from personalized activities tailored to their individual stages.

Startups in the Pre-Seed Stage category will benefit from business modeling workshops and validation of the solution on the market. The entrepreneurs will follow various online activities, such as workshops and case studies (Value Proposition, MVP, Climate Impact Hypothesis, Investors Ecosystem, Climate Safe Note), peer sharing at national and international levels, and more.

Startups in the Seed Stage, which have a prototype validated in the market, will benefit from support in attracting customers and specialized consulting depending on their specific needs. Their activities in the program will also be online, including workshops and case studies (Value Proposition, MVP, Climate Impact Hypothesis, Investors Ecosystem, Climate Safe Note, From business model to business plan, Pitching to investors), peer sharing at national and international level, board of advisors – applied meetings with a group of experts, networking and connecting with key actors in the ecosystem, and consultancy on specific needs.

The program ends with the Demo Day event on November 17, where the 15 startups selected in the Seed Stage will present their solutions to the jury. The best pitch will win access to the Startup Impact Lab for six months, free access to all events organized by Impact Hub Bucharest, and media promotion.

The startups selected in the pre-seed stage category are:

AgroX: offers disinfection solutions with sustainable products for surfaces, agricultural products, and farms.

AgriCulture: develops customized solutions to bring economic and ecological value to agricultural waste burning.

Cartea din Livadă: an educational project for children, promoting the benefits of reading in nature.

Namadgi Tech: digital solutions for managing commercial waste collection.

NutriBlocuri: an urban micro-farm that brings nature between blocks of flats with soil-free and pesticide-free micro-plants.

Pădurea cu Senzori: a pilot project in Arad that proposes the development of a network of smart urban forests in Romania and Europe.

Seasons: a circular children’s fashion platform, where parents can choose flexible packages of carefully selected sustainable clothes. Clothes can be rented and are professionally cleaned between uses.

Sustain Struct: develops a monitoring platform dedicated to bridges, which provides real-time data to prevent degradation and accidents.

Treebotics: proposes sustainable reforestation with the help of robots, with the mission of reforesting one million hectares by 2035.

Viba.: a social platform that aims to reduce excessive screen use by promoting local events in real time.

The startups selected in the seed stage category are:

Alt.Real: a green energy ecosystem combining an educational hub and an independent PV installer verification platform.

Anais Beautiful Inside: a design studio creating curated souvenir collections for tourists, museums, and organizations, made locally.

CO2 Angels: provides soil property monitoring solutions, using artificial intelligence and satellite technology to create personalized nutrient maps for efficient fertilizer application.

Cultivá: develops applications for automating farm management.

EcoStratos: develops green infrastructure solutions to improve the quality of life in urban environments.

favr.: transforms beer malt and fruit pulp into sustainable snacks.

Grădina cu Zâne: educational project promoting responsible consumption and love for nature.

HiO: develops sustainable logistics solutions for urban deliveries.

KICE: develops technologies based on electrolyzed water.

Optimheat One: offers smart NZEB solutions: heat pumps, IoT sensors, AI platforms for consumption management and automation systems for sustainable buildings.

PhotoVoltaic Windows: develops semi-transparent photovoltaic windows for balconies and facades, which generate hot water without batteries or inverters.

RongoDesign: creates sustainable materials from mycelium, using agro-industrial waste to provide natural alternatives to plastic and polystyrene.

Urban Cultor: offers urban agriculture and composting solutions for companies, public institutions, communities, and the private environment.

Verde CBD Pharma: proposes prefabricated hemp panels (hempcrete), certified seeds and solutions for sustainable crops, supporting farmers to produce efficiently and sustainably.

Zeroe builds a digital infrastructure layer for sustainability, transforming fragmented data into compliant carbon reports and intelligent workflows for reducing emissions.

