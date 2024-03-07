Business

Revolut Reader launches in Romania, allowing merchants to accept card payments

07 March 2024

Global fintech Revolut announced the launch of Revolut Reader in Romania, a small, portable device aimed at all merchants, entrepreneurs, independent service providers, practitioners of liberal professions, and street vendors.

The device allows merchants to accept card payments at the point of sale. 

Revolut Reader can accept instant payments with debit or credit cards, as well as contactless payments, securely. The device has the necessary operating capacity to process hundreds of payments per day on a single charge, and the speed of completing a payment is under 5 seconds.

In addition to these features, Revolut Reader allows clients to accept, collect, or deposit collected funds in their Revolut Business account.

"In the process of designing this product, our team focused on the needs of clients, who requested a quick, handy way to collect money, without slowing down activity, with immediate access to collected funds and the ability to see the money in the account faster than the industry standard - 2-3 business days. Added to these are a battery with a long terminal life, a high level of security, and the capacity to bring all operations to a single point without the need for multiple accounts and systems," stated Iulian Boia, Sales Manager Romania.

Revolut Reader can be adapted to other existing POS (point of sale) systems within Romanian businesses, including an SDK/API solution. In the coming months, the Revolut Business offer will be extended with an ePOS solution that will give merchants more flexibility if they need to integrate Revolut Reader with already used POS systems.

Revolut Reader comes with a price of up to 0.80% + RON 0.12/transaction and a one-time cost starting from RON 229 or customized prices for companies with large transaction volumes. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Revolut)

Global fintech Revolut announced the launch of Revolut Reader in Romania, a small, portable device aimed at all merchants, entrepreneurs, independent service providers, practitioners of liberal professions, and street vendors.

The device allows merchants to accept card payments at the point of sale. 

Revolut Reader can accept instant payments with debit or credit cards, as well as contactless payments, securely. The device has the necessary operating capacity to process hundreds of payments per day on a single charge, and the speed of completing a payment is under 5 seconds.

In addition to these features, Revolut Reader allows clients to accept, collect, or deposit collected funds in their Revolut Business account.

"In the process of designing this product, our team focused on the needs of clients, who requested a quick, handy way to collect money, without slowing down activity, with immediate access to collected funds and the ability to see the money in the account faster than the industry standard - 2-3 business days. Added to these are a battery with a long terminal life, a high level of security, and the capacity to bring all operations to a single point without the need for multiple accounts and systems," stated Iulian Boia, Sales Manager Romania.

Revolut Reader can be adapted to other existing POS (point of sale) systems within Romanian businesses, including an SDK/API solution. In the coming months, the Revolut Business offer will be extended with an ePOS solution that will give merchants more flexibility if they need to integrate Revolut Reader with already used POS systems.

Revolut Reader comes with a price of up to 0.80% + RON 0.12/transaction and a one-time cost starting from RON 229 or customized prices for companies with large transaction volumes. 

(Photo source: Revolut)

