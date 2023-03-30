Romanian farmers ask subsidies comparable with those in Hungary or Poland

Romanian farmers protested on March 29 against the insufficient financial support provided by the Romanian state compared to other countries such as Poland, Hungary or Germany – where the imported milk comes from, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The farmers are barely paid RON 1.5 per litre of milk, while the retail price ranges between RON 5 / EUR 1 (private label) and RON 15 / EUR 3 (gourmet brands).

On the other hand, Romanians pay among the highest price for milk in Europe – EUR 1.45 per litre compared to EUR 1.19 in France and Belgium, EUR 1.02 in Spain and EUR 0.76 in Poland, according to an analysis carried out by Ziarul Financiar and quoted by Bihorjust.ro. The price is for the same brand of milk sold in all these markets.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Svitlana Ponurkina | Dreamstime.com)