Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 08/05/2021 - 07:50
Business

Retail sales in Romania up 5.8% QoQ in Q2

05 August 2021
Romania’s retail sales index increased by 12.0% year-on-year (YoY) in June when the low base effects were milder compared to the previous months.

Over the past 24 months, the sales index has advanced by an annualised rate of 7.4%.

The two-year metric, which filters out the effects of the lockdown, reveals robust (+11.4% annualised) growth of the non-food items and a slower (+5.2% annualised) advance of the food sales.

Even the sales of fuels advanced by 3.6% per annum over the past 24 months (and by 17.6% YoY) - but in this case, the demand has suffered a longer-term step correction reflecting the drop in mobility caused by the work from home.

Speaking of the quarterly data, the seasonally adjusted retail sales advanced by 5.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q2, after the 0.8% QoQ decline in Q1.

Non-food sales soared by 6.0% QoQ in Q2, nearly double the 3.1% QoQ advance of the food sales. Fuel sales edged down by 1.4% QoQ.

The broader picture shows the non-food sales continuing their advance at the same level, nearly untouched by the crisis. The food sales stagnate or are slightly rising, and the fuel sales suffered a decline after which they resumed growth - from a lower level, though. 

(Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd. / Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Editor's picks