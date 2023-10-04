Restart Energy plans share listing worth "tens of millions of euros" at Romanian Stock Exchange

Restart Energy, one of the largest independent electricity suppliers in Romania, which has a bond issue underway at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, is preparing to raise "several tens of millions of euros" through a new share listing at the Stock Exchange in the spring of 2024.

The new share issue will account for 30% of the company's capital, ex-post.

The announcement was made by Valentin Bârgău, Restart Energy's VP Corporate Operations, in a conference.

"We aim to list on the main market a package of about 30% through a capital increase. It's a process we're going through now," he said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The funds obtained through the listing will be directed towards the development of all business lines. "Part of the capital will go towards accelerating upstream projects, where we have 1 GW under development".

Restart Energy group raised tens of millions of dollars with an ICO in 2018 for a Blockchain Energy Trading Platform – a project put on hold indefinitely.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)