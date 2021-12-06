Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:11
Business

RO Govt. expects 5% impact of Resilience Facility on country’s 2026 GDP

06 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects has published for consultations the draft Emergency Ordinance establishing the general institutional and financial framework for the management of European funds allocated to Romania through the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (MRR).

The draft defines a series of key elements, such as the main institutions and bodies with responsibilities in coordinating and managing the national Recovery and resilience plan (PNRR).

The study estimates the cumulative impact of the EUR 29 bln of grants and soft loans to Romania’s GDP in 2026, under three alternative scenarios.

Assuming full utilisation of the funds (25% in 2023-2024 and 75% in 2025-2026), under the first scenario, the impact on Romania’s 2026 GDP is estimated at 5.0%.

The biggest contribution is made by the “sustainable transportation” (91.3pp) that is supposed to be earmarked EUR 7.6 bln.

Education (EUR 3.61 bln earmarked) will contribute 0.7pp to the 2026 GDP advance.

Another two scenarios are considered by the Government. Under a second scenario, full utilisation of grants and 33% use of the loans would result in an impact of 4.3% on the country’s 2026 GDP.

If only the grants (EUR 14 bln) are used and no loans, the impact of the Resilience Plan on Romania’s 2026 GDP would be only 3.4%. 

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 08:11
Business

RO Govt. expects 5% impact of Resilience Facility on country’s 2026 GDP

06 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Investments and European Projects has published for consultations the draft Emergency Ordinance establishing the general institutional and financial framework for the management of European funds allocated to Romania through the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (MRR).

The draft defines a series of key elements, such as the main institutions and bodies with responsibilities in coordinating and managing the national Recovery and resilience plan (PNRR).

The study estimates the cumulative impact of the EUR 29 bln of grants and soft loans to Romania’s GDP in 2026, under three alternative scenarios.

Assuming full utilisation of the funds (25% in 2023-2024 and 75% in 2025-2026), under the first scenario, the impact on Romania’s 2026 GDP is estimated at 5.0%.

The biggest contribution is made by the “sustainable transportation” (91.3pp) that is supposed to be earmarked EUR 7.6 bln.

Education (EUR 3.61 bln earmarked) will contribute 0.7pp to the 2026 GDP advance.

Another two scenarios are considered by the Government. Under a second scenario, full utilisation of grants and 33% use of the loans would result in an impact of 4.3% on the country’s 2026 GDP.

If only the grants (EUR 14 bln) are used and no loans, the impact of the Resilience Plan on Romania’s 2026 GDP would be only 3.4%. 

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
01 December 2021
Culture & History
Works of Romanian artists to discover or revisit this National Day
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project