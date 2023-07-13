Transport

Renovatio e-charge gets EUR 9.5 mln EU grant to install 242 EV charging stations in Romania

13 July 2023

Renovatio e-charge said it would receive an EU grant worth EUR 9.5 million from an EU agency to build 242 new high-power charging stations for electric vehicles in Romania. The company currently manages the largest EV charging network in the country, with over 655 charging points nationwide.

The European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency - CINEA recently signed financing agreements with the members of the EXPAND-E (EXpanding Performance and Network Density – Electric) Consortium, of which Renovatio e-charge is also a part.

Alexandru Teodorescu, Managing Partner of Renovatio e-charge, explained: “The EXPAND-E consortium is installing, between June 2022 and June 2025, in over 450 locations from 22 EU member states, a total of 2,100 charging points (150-350kW), intended for light and heavy goods transport electric vehicles. The EU finances this project through a grant in the total amount of EUR 70 million, of which EUR 9.5 million belong to Romania.”

Within this project, Renovatio e-charge will install up to 222 high-power charging points of at least 150kW dedicated to light electric vehicles and 20 charging points with a power of at least 350kW intended for heavy electric vehicles (trucks, buses and coaches). They will be built in 53 locations along the main corridors of the TEN-T network in Romania.

According to Alexandru Teodorescu, all charging stations will be public, accessible 24/7, and interconnected with the other members of the project and other mobility service operators through roaming solutions. Also, all stations will be equipped with payment terminals, allowing users to charge directly without prior registration or commercial contract.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jacrispy/Dreamstime.com)

1

