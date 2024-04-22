Swiss investor begins works at Romania’s largest floating PV park

Swiss group Renera Energy (formerly Sunwin) has started the development of the largest floating photovoltaic park in Romania, designed on an area of ​​37 hectares in Braila County and having an estimated power of 50 MW, Profit.ro reported.

“We are excited to kick-start the development phase and further contribute to the transition to renewable energy in Romania,” said Oana Trihenea, Origination Team Manager at Renera Energy Romania.

The company has 250ha of land in Romania after it purchased the 37ha plot in Braila County this year. It envisages collaboration with owners of non-productive plots of land in Romania for power generation installations and the development of power storage facilities.

Renera is a European group of companies headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with around 200 employees in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Romania, and Spain.

With 12 employees in Romania, Renera Energy has set up three dedicated departments for Origination (land identification and analysis), Business Development (negotiating bids and contract terms), and Permitting (obtaining the permits necessary for project development).

(Photo source: Vladislavs Zaharovs/Dreamstime.com)