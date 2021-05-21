Renault's trade unions advocate for producing Dacia's Sandero model in France

Part of the strong General Confederation of Labor, the CGT Renault trade union is demanding that the assembly of the Dacia Sandero (currently produced in Romania and Morocco) and Renault Clio (Slovenia and Turkey) models be done in France.

By launching an online petition, the organization urges "rebalancing production volumes" so that "assembly is carried out as close as possible to the markets," Economica.net reported.

"For the second year in a row, Dacia Sandero was the favourite car of the French. But this vehicle is not produced in France! One-third of the Dacia Sandero and Dacia Duster models produced in the east are imported into France without any being assembled locally," the trade unions argue.

The idea advocated by CGT Renault comes, however, on the background of a much more precise and clear plan of Luca de Meo, the general manager of the French group, namely Renaulution plan - which provides cost reductions and not additional expenses (generated by higher labour cost in France).

The trade union is seemingly only trying to find solutions, more or less viable, to protect the jobs of French employees threatened even by the implementation of the plan prepared by the CEO of Renault.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)